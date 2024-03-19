Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $427,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 177,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,492,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1463 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

