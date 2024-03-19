Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.56.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $884.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $713.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $251.30 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

