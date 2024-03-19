Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

