Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FTHI stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $428.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $22.46.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.