Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

