Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $769,000 Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

