Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

