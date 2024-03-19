Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.7% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after buying an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $2,049,693,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,755,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

