Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 695,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 583,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 469,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,574 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

