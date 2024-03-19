Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,502,000 after buying an additional 1,275,986 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6,262.1% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 838,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,479,000 after buying an additional 825,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after buying an additional 761,512 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13,053.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 735,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,632,000 after buying an additional 729,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,141,000.

BATS:JCPB opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.72.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

