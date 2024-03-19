Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,197 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225,134 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $31.43.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

