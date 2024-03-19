Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 1.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 59,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 57,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

