Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 17,633 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,171,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

