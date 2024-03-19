Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 13,036 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $43,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,754,000 after purchasing an additional 911,454 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,840,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $49,813,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,642,000 after buying an additional 510,469 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.37. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

