Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.7% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 477,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 78,293 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.06.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

