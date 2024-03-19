Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total value of $912,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,237.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $573.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,241.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,042.49. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.