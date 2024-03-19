Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,670,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,634,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,827 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 526,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 368,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $25.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.