Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.5% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $85.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

