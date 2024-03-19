Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after buying an additional 584,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,734,000 after purchasing an additional 130,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,595,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,680,000 after purchasing an additional 63,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.