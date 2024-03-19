Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 4,169 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

