Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 6,755 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 1.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after buying an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,401,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,829,000 after buying an additional 163,492 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,350,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,957,000 after buying an additional 147,593 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,550,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,850,000 after buying an additional 54,833 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

