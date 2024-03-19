Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 902 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.