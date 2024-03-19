Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 547,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,846,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 47,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.11, for a total transaction of $37,553,335.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,395,437 shares of company stock valued at $627,984,038 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of META stock opened at $496.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $193.64 and a one year high of $523.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $443.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

