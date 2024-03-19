Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

NASDAQ:QSI opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.00. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Quantum-Si from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quantum-Si by 210.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 30.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.