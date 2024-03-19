Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Cormark

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:QTRH opened at C$1.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.70. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$2.07. The company has a market cap of C$217.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

