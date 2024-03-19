Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Cormark

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Quarterhill Stock Performance
TSE:QTRH opened at C$1.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.70. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of C$1.12 and a 52-week high of C$2.07. The company has a market cap of C$217.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.63.
Quarterhill Company Profile
