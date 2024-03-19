Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Down 1.9%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 31,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 88,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QUIS shares. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cormark decreased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$0.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

