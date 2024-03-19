Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Maxim Group

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of QNRX stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $900,900.00, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.88. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Get Quoin Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.