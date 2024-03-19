Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Integra Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Integra Resources Price Performance

ITRG opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Integra Resources by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 339,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra Resources by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Integra Resources by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

