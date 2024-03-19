Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RadNet (RDNT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT):

3/12/2024 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2024 – RadNet is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2024 – RadNet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

RadNet Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,240.38 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $420.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.11 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RadNet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,937,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in RadNet by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after buying an additional 1,520,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RadNet by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,644,000 after buying an additional 194,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,646,000 after buying an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

