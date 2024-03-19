Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RadNet (RDNT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT):
- 3/12/2024 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/6/2024 – RadNet is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/4/2024 – RadNet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2024 – RadNet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
RadNet Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,240.38 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $49.41.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $420.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.11 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
