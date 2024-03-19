Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.90.
