Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on RGLS
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Regulus Therapeutics
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- What Does Ciena’s Forecast Cut Say About Optical Demand for AI?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The Honest Company is Undergoing an Honestly Solid Turnaround
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- LifeMD Shares Come Back to Life on GLP-1 Business Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.