Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Reiterated by Leerink Partnrs

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Leerink Partnrs in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RGLS

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $2.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.