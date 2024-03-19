Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 291.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

