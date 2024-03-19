Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jushi Holdings Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Jushi in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year. The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Jushi’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Jushi Price Performance

Shares of JUSHF opened at $0.75 on Monday. Jushi has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

