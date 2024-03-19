Research Analysts Offer Predictions for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.
155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance
155675 has a twelve month low of C$49.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.
155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.
