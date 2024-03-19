Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nio Inc -‘s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIO in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NIO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.
Shares of NIO opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NIO has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $16.18.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
