Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nio Inc -‘s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIO in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NIO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NIO opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NIO has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NIO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in NIO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.