Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

PRPL has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Purple Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $159.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Purple Innovation by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 19.7% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

