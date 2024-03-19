Research Analysts Set Expectations for Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $773.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.83. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,076,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 722,816 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,982,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 550,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $8,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.