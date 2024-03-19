Research Analysts Set Expectations for Protara Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.76) per share.
Protara Therapeutics Price Performance
TARA stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics
Protara Therapeutics Company Profile
Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.
