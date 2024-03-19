Research Analysts Set Expectations for Protara Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARAFree Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protara Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.76) per share.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

TARA stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARAFree Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Protara Therapeutics worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

