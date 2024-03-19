Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Progressive Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $9.37 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.39.

NYSE:PGR opened at $206.41 on Tuesday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $207.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Frontier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,988,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,466,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,197,629,000 after buying an additional 218,809 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $1,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

