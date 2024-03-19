Reviewing Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) & Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Atara Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$58.76 million ($1.94) -3.65 Atara Biotherapeutics $63.57 million 0.95 -$228.30 million ($2.78) -0.21

Aura Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atara Biotherapeutics. Aura Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atara Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

70.9% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aura Biosciences and Atara Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aura Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.19%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,601.14%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Aura Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aura Biosciences N/A -40.83% -35.31% Atara Biotherapeutics -6,390.31% -783.31% -104.24%

Summary

Aura Biosciences beats Atara Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial. The company also develops AU-011 for additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases and is in Phase 2 dose-escalation trial. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Its CAR T immunotherapy pipeline products include ATA2271 and ATA3271 to treat mesothelin; and ATA3219 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies, as well as ATA188 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

