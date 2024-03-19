Reviewing Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) and Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bread Financial and Enova International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 13.87% 26.24% 3.34% Enova International 8.27% 15.84% 4.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bread Financial and Enova International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 4 7 1 0 1.75 Enova International 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bread Financial presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.81%. Enova International has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.62%. Given Enova International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enova International is more favorable than Bread Financial.

99.5% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Enova International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Enova International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bread Financial and Enova International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $4.30 billion 0.44 $718.00 million $14.32 2.68 Enova International $2.12 billion 0.84 $175.12 million $5.48 10.88

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Enova International. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enova International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova International has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Enova International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan. It offers money transfer services. It markets its financing products under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, Simplic, and Pangea names. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

