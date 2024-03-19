Reviewing Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) & Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and Smith Douglas Homes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hovnanian Enterprises $2.76 billion 0.30 $205.89 million $27.81 4.83 Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Hovnanian Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

This table compares Hovnanian Enterprises and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hovnanian Enterprises 7.45% 58.22% 9.35% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hovnanian Enterprises and Smith Douglas Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hovnanian Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus price target of $26.70, indicating a potential downside of 13.00%. Given Smith Douglas Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Douglas Homes is more favorable than Hovnanian Enterprises.

Summary

Hovnanian Enterprises beats Smith Douglas Homes on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas. The company markets and builds homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters. It also provides mortgage loans, title insurance, and homeowner's insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.