Reviewing MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) & BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MongoDB and BIO-key International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $1.68 billion 15.28 -$176.60 million ($2.48) -143.70 BIO-key International $7.02 million 0.22 -$11.91 million ($16.55) -0.12

BIO-key International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-key International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

88.9% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of MongoDB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of BIO-key International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MongoDB has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MongoDB and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -10.49% -17.08% -5.70% BIO-key International -90.82% -136.97% -56.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MongoDB and BIO-key International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 1 3 19 0 2.78 BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A

MongoDB presently has a consensus price target of $455.62, indicating a potential upside of 27.85%. Given MongoDB’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MongoDB is more favorable than BIO-key International.

Summary

MongoDB beats BIO-key International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About BIO-key International

(Get Free Report)

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

