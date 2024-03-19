Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) General Counsel Richard Danis Sells 46,326 Shares of Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $91,262.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

