Robert W. Baird Lowers PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $22.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered PagerDuty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $22.15 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.92.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 8,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $223,125.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,737,490.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,221,000 after acquiring an additional 858,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after buying an additional 536,763 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 1.4% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,265,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,938,000 after buying an additional 58,895 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,093,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,068,000 after buying an additional 206,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in PagerDuty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,604,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,436,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

