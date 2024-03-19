Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $20.00 at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

HOOD opened at $18.21 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $3,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,019.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,348.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,019.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,360 shares of company stock valued at $34,245,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

