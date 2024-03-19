Roth Capital Weighs in on Ur-Energy Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

URE opened at C$2.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 6.34. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$566.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

