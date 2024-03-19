Roth Mkm Trims Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Target Price to $12.00

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of BLNK opened at $2.72 on Friday. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $183.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 361,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 148,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 568,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blink Charging by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 596,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 925,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

