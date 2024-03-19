Roth Mkm Trims Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Target Price to $0.75

Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $1.00 to $0.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Cannabist Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of CBSTF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Cannabist has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.50.
About Cannabist
