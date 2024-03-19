Roth Mkm Trims Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Target Price to $0.75

Cannabist (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $1.00 to $0.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cannabist Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of CBSTF opened at $0.27 on Friday. Cannabist has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.50.

About Cannabist

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

