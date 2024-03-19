Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $52.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $30.05 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 in the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Free Report

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.